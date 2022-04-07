Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jason Applewhite - Ware Shoals

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Brandi Barnes - Laurens

-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense

 

Tiffany Dorn - Laurens

-Failure to enroll or cause student to attend school

 

Doreen Harrington - Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Mararet Thompson - Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Lindsey Billings - Joanna

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Sidney Cheeks - Laurens

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 3rd or sub. Offense

 

 

 