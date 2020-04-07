Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Vadis Greene – Laurens
- Public disorderly conduct
- Child passenger restraint system Article violation
Timothy Jones - Laurens
- Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Collier Simmons - Gray Court
- Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Leon Simpson - Clinton
- Disorderly conduct
