Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Leslie Jones – Ware Shoals
- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Derek Seibert - Laurens
- Discharging firearms into a dwelling
- Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Heather Taylor - Laurens
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
