Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amiee Walker – Clinton
-Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Pascual Gaspar - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Michael Weeks Jr. - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Equesha Young - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
