Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Howard Johnson – Laurens
- Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Mateo Francisco - Laurens
- Forgery, no dollar amount involved
- Identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement
Charles Griffin - Clinton
- Unlawful communication
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.