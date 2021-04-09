Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Godfrey – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Roger Laughlin - Waterloo
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Rashad Philson - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Corey Suber - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Deontray Williams - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
