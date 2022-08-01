Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jay Lagrone – Gray Court

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

Lucas Hutchinson – Clinton

-Domestic violence, third degree

Nicholous Gulledge – Clinton

-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000

Randall Hiller – Clinton

-Domestic violence, third degree

-Public disorderly conduct

Maurice Herron – Clinton

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Driving under suspension

Jacob Phillips – Clinton

-Unlawful communication

Aubrey Landreth – Laurens

-Trespassing

Sherry Dunaway – Waterloo

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V 

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.

-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g

Levi Kittle – Joanna

-Domestic violence, first degree

Tyler McCarson – Clinton

-Burglary, second degree

 