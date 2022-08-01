Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jay Lagrone – Gray Court
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
Lucas Hutchinson – Clinton
-Domestic violence, third degree
Nicholous Gulledge – Clinton
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000
Randall Hiller – Clinton
-Domestic violence, third degree
-Public disorderly conduct
Maurice Herron – Clinton
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
Jacob Phillips – Clinton
-Unlawful communication
Aubrey Landreth – Laurens
-Trespassing
Sherry Dunaway – Waterloo
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g
Levi Kittle – Joanna
-Domestic violence, first degree
Tyler McCarson – Clinton
-Burglary, second degree
