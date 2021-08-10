Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jonathan Blanton – Gray Court

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more

 

Malisa Cabbagestalk – Laurens

-knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

-knowing and wilful neglect of a vulnerable adult

 

Shawn Dillard – Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Jason Holt - Waterloo

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 

Marquis Mcgowan - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Fredrick Mills - Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 