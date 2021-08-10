Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Blanton – Gray Court
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
Malisa Cabbagestalk – Laurens
-knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
-knowing and wilful neglect of a vulnerable adult
Shawn Dillard – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jason Holt - Waterloo
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Marquis Mcgowan - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Fredrick Mills - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
