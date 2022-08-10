Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tammy Smith – Gray Court
-Trespassing
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Lori Naylor – Waterloo
-Possession of dangerous animal
-Possession of dangerous animal
Nikeria Griffin – Clinton
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
