Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds from time to time. Less humid. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.