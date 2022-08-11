Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brittany Teague – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
Lauren Boyter – Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
Christopher Jenkins – Gray Court
-Trespassing
Clyde Whitmire – Fountain Inn
-Contributing to the delinquency of minor
