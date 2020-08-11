Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Chiquita Dial – Laurens
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Megan Wilkes – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Annie Hill – Cross Hill
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Rose Oxner - Joanna
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Stephen Polson - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Bobby Whitmore - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Matthew Williamson - Ware Shoals
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Second degree
