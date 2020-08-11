Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Chiquita Dial – Laurens

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

 

Megan Wilkes – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

 

Annie Hill – Cross Hill

-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

 

Rose Oxner - Joanna 

-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

 

Stephen Polson - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Bobby Whitmore - Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree 

 

Matthew Williamson - Ware Shoals

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Second degree

 