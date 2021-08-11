Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ronald Hill Jr. – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Brandon Presha – College Park, Georgia
-Tattooing
-Tattoo of a person under 18 years of age
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.