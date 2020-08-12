Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

James Anderson – Laurens

-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 2nd offense

 

Amber Kirby – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Felicia Mull – Gray Court

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program