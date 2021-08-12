Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kelly Ball – Enoree
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals
David Bates – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Christopher Comer – Cross Hill
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jamie Barksdale - Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Gillian Craven - Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Kelli Roper - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
