Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Benjamin Eller – Williamston, SC
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Katie Morris – Prosperity, SC
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II
George Pennington – Laurens
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
