Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Burnside – Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 1st offense
Shameeka Valentine – Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempted Murder
