Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mckayla Elwood – Gray Court
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
David Fuller – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Marcus Ellis – Waterloo
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
