Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tabitha Clayton – Central
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
Idona Evans – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Ashley Buffamoyer – Greenville
-Public disorderly conduct
-Littering
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrect license plate
