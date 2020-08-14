Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Harley Long - Joanna

-Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

 

John Long - Joanna 

-Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

 

Kimberly Stoddard - Gray Court

-Breach of peace

 