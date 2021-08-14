Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marcus Sims – Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Freddy Stonell – Laurens
-Drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful
Amanda Bennett – Enoree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Denny Hendrix - Ware Shoals
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
