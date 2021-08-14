Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Marcus Sims – Laurens

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

 

Freddy Stonell – Laurens

-Drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful

 

Amanda Bennett – Enoree

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Denny Hendrix - Ware Shoals 

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

 