Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Swann Woodruff – Laurens
-Contempt of court
William Knight – Clinton
-Contempt of court
Roger Knight – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Michael Eubanks – Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
Jarvis Clark – Joanna
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Matthew James – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Clay Walker – Fountain Inn
-Violation of terms of probation
