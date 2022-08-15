Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Swann Woodruff – Laurens

-Contempt of court

William Knight – Clinton

-Contempt of court

Roger Knight – Laurens

-Resisting arrest

-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol

Michael Eubanks – Laurens

-Assault and battery, third degree

Jarvis Clark – Joanna

-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol

Matthew James – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Clay Walker – Fountain Inn

-Violation of terms of probation

 