Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Pascual Francisco - Laurens
-Driving under the influence
-Driving without a license
Undriana Williams - Clinton
-Domestic violence, second degree
Kasey McGhinnis - Enoree
-Receiving stolen goods
-Simple larceny
-Burglary
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.