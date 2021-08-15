Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ziquavious Covington – Gray Court
-Kidnapping
-Criminal sexual conduct - First degree
Billy Lipford Jr. – Gray Court
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
