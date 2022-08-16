Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Randall Hiller – Clinton

-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol

Issac Miller – Clinton

-Malicious injury to animals or personal property

-Breaking into motor vehicle

-Armed robbery

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

-Damaging or tampering with a vehicle

Tyrone Smith – Laurens

-Domestic violence, second degree

-Failure to stop for a blue light

-Ill treatment of animals

-Driving under suspension

Dontayvious Westfield – Enoree

-Ill treatment of animals

-Ill treatment of animals

-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

Adreanna Simmons – Enoree

-Ill treatment of animals

-Ill treatment of animals

-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

 