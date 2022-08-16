Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Randall Hiller – Clinton
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Issac Miller – Clinton
-Malicious injury to animals or personal property
-Breaking into motor vehicle
-Armed robbery
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Damaging or tampering with a vehicle
Tyrone Smith – Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Ill treatment of animals
-Driving under suspension
Dontayvious Westfield – Enoree
-Ill treatment of animals
-Ill treatment of animals
-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
Adreanna Simmons – Enoree
-Ill treatment of animals
-Ill treatment of animals
-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
-Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.