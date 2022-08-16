Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.