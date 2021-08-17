Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

James Boyter – Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Jake Mcdougal - Laurens

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Robert Robbs - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Mandy Dunaway - Waterloo

-Public disorderly conduct

 