Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Boyter – Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Jake Mcdougal - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Robert Robbs - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Mandy Dunaway - Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
