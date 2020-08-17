Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Keith Price – Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Justin Jones – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
John Preston – Joanna
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
