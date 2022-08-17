Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tristan Wells – Waterloo
-Resisting arrest
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Charles Black – Laurens
-Pedestrian on controlled access highway
Karen Samples – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration
- Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
Detravious Cheeks – Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Zachary James – Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
