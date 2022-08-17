Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Tristan Wells – Waterloo

-Resisting arrest

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Charles Black – Laurens

-Pedestrian on controlled access highway

Karen Samples – Clinton

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

-Operating vehicle on highway without registration

- Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency

Detravious Cheeks – Clinton

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Zachary James – Clinton

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

 