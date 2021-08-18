Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Cook – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Israel Miller - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
William Reese - Laurens
-Abuse of vulnerable adult
Dantoni Mcdaniel - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Public disorderly conduct
Valerie Moss - Waterloo
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Adam Nobles - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.