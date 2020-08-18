Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Chandler – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Dashua Reeder – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
David Smith Jr. – Clinton
-Wilful violation of term or condition of electronic monitoring
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.