Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Loveland II – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Matthew Mcgee – Ware Shoals
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Orenthal Jones – Gray Court
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
Kelli Nichols - Laurens
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Billy Williamson - Clinton
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
