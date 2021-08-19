Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amanda Gambrell – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Truman Knight Jr. - Gray Court
-Shoplifting Value $2000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Michael Newcomb - Waterloo
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.