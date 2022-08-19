Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Keanna Yeargin – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
John Booker – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Shekera Blakely – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Nathaniel Davis – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Assault and battery, first degree
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Jasmine Moon – Gray Court
-Contempt of family court
