Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Cooke – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Charles James III – Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Kelly Bragg – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
James Mann III - Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
William Ray Jr. - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
