Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Melissa Miller - Fountain Inn
-Attempted murder
-Attempted murder
-Attempted murder
-Attempted murder
-Accessory before the fact to a felony
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10G or more
-Obstructing justice
-Habitual traffic offender
-Driving under suspension
-Accessory after the fact to a felony
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Failure to stop for a blue light
Tyler Wix – Laurens
-Assault and battery, second degree
-Assault and battery, second degree
Esadora Gasque – Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Kyle Miller – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
Aaron Bagwell – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Gregory Bridges – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.