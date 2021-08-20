Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Cockrell – Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Jason Ward - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christian Cedillo-Nava - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Defrauding Hotel, Inn, Boarding House or Restaurant
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Hipolito Garcia-Hernandez - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Shauna Miner - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
