Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Eubanks – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Samantha Rossi – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
George Scurry – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Aldoulises Montes-Perez – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Possession of 28G or less of marijuana
Emily Brown – Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
