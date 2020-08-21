Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tevin Brown - Laurens
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
Jason Applewhite - Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Resisting / Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
