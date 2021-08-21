Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Ashley Buonaiuto – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

 

Robert Mann - Laurens

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense

 

Jordan Mars  - Mountville

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Gregory Brown - Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Willie Cook Jr. - Clinton

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Joshua Mcabee - Gray Court

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

 

Teresa Pyles - Mountville

-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature

 

Karen Tart - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

 