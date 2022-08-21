Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kendra Gary – Laurens
-Contempt of court
Roderick Schofield – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, second degree
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
David Fuller – Laurens
-Contempt of court
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Nicholas Owens – Gray Court
-Violation of terms of probation
