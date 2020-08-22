Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kara Copeland - Clinton
-Driving under the influence
-Open container
Robin Epting - Laurens
-Forgery
Nikolarus James - Cross Hill
-Driving under the influence
-Driving under suspension
-Open container
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light
