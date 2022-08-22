Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

David Smith – Clinton

-Burglary, second degree

-Theft of electric current

Perez Dillard – Clinton

-Failure to stop for a blue light

-Driving under suspension

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

Irving Richardson – Laurens

-Driving under the influence, .10 but less than .16

-Trafficking in cocaine, 10G or more

Jason Hill – Laurens

-Driving under suspension

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Speeding, more than 25 MPH over the speed limit

Randy Leopard – Gray Court

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

Randi Goodson – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Jeremiah Wyatt – Laurens

-Malicious injury to animals, personal property

Sergio Smith – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Kerwin Vance – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

William Salters – Waterloo

-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less

-Malicious injury to animals, personal property

 