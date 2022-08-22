Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Smith – Clinton
-Burglary, second degree
-Theft of electric current
Perez Dillard – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Driving under suspension
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
Irving Richardson – Laurens
-Driving under the influence, .10 but less than .16
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10G or more
Jason Hill – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Speeding, more than 25 MPH over the speed limit
Randy Leopard – Gray Court
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Randi Goodson – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jeremiah Wyatt – Laurens
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Sergio Smith – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Kerwin Vance – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
William Salters – Waterloo
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
