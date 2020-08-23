Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Raymond Lawson – Clinton
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Randy Hicks – Joanna
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Wilson Mullinax – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Indecent exposure
