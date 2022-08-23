Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jonathan Binns – Laurens

-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Karlynn Coiley – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Johnathan Savage – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

James Roberts – Waterloo

-Domestic violence, first degree

Jerry Funderburk – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Violation of probation

Marlin Berry – Laurens

-Domestic violence, first degree

 