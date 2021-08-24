Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jesus Elias – Joanna
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
David Herring - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.