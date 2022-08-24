Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joyce Bynum – Enoree
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Robert Harrison – Enoree
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Kenneth Phillips – Joanna
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Timothy Legette – Fountain Inn
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Joshua Hill – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Megan Clardy – Gray Court
-Violation of terms of probation
-Violation of terms of probation
