Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Matthew Henderson – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Gregory Anderson Jr. - Clinton
-Attempted Murder
Zadedrick Anderson - Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Michelle Kaarlie - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Pamela Owens - Laurens
-1st Degree Harassment
