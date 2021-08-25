Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Matthew Henderson – Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Gregory Anderson Jr. - Clinton

-Attempted Murder

 

Zadedrick Anderson - Laurens

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children 

 

Michelle Kaarlie - Laurens

-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

 

Pamela Owens - Laurens

-1st Degree Harassment

 