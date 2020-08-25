Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Juan Marcos – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Miriam Webb – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Zachary Marler – Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
