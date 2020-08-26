Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shena Finley – Clinton
- Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Donald Hudson 2nd – Gray Court
- Reckless Driving
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Marquis Mcgowan – Clinton
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Cardell Corley – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Jose Hernandez – Laurens
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Christopher Mcmurtry – Laurens
-Kidnapping
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Keith Suber – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
James Wise – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
