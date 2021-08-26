Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kobe Covington – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Henry Lynch – Joanna
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Kimberly Wooten – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Public disorderly conduct
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jamie Graddick - Waterloo
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Jerry Grey - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Travious Mims - Laurens
-possession of cocaine, 2nd offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy, 100 dosage units or more, but less than 500 dosage units or the equivalent, 2nd offense
-Possession of fifteen dosage units or more of MDMA or ecstasy, 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc, 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 2nd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.