Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Deanna Hellams – Laurens
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property
Rickey Gilliam – Fountain Inn
-Domestic violence, first degree
Hanna Graddick – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute
