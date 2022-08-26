Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Robert Johnson – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Deanna Hellams – Laurens

-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property

Rickey Gilliam – Fountain Inn

-Domestic violence, first degree

Hanna Graddick – Laurens

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute

 